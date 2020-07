Amenities

dishwasher oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities

Great location only minutes from downtown Mansfield, The Shops at Broad, and all of the new development that's happening in Mansfield. For just $1,450 a month you get 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large back yard, and the highly sought after Mansfield ISD. Come visit us today, this property will not last long.

You can move in with a $1,000 deposit and first months rent.