4709 Valleyview Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Bored of containment? End your cabin Fever!!!

This Beautiful 2 story home in an oversized corner lot will provide you plenty of space inside and outside for your own entertainment!!

A formal living room as you walk in, in addition to a Extra large family room and large Breakfast room. Big Kitchen with breakfast Bar, and extra large walk-in Pantry.

Big master bedroom upstairs with a huge closet, sitting area, separate vanities, jetted tub, and a separate shower.

All bedrooms are upstairs that opens up to another family room. 3 car garage and a huge back yard, large enough to play foot ball!

This house has it all!!! It is zoned to the sought after Mansfield ISD!!!!!