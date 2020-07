Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking garage

This newer built house has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has 1 large living room and 1 dining room. It is located in the desirable Mansfield school district. It also is convenience to everything such as school and shopping. Methodist hospital is 5 minutes away. Access to highway 360 is 5 minutes.