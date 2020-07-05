All apartments in Mansfield
Mansfield, TX
4405 Emerald Leaf Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:49 AM

4405 Emerald Leaf Drive

4405 Emerald Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Mansfield
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4405 Emerald Leaf Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
The Villages At Spring Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
This is a Stunning 3 bedroom and study in the highly desired Mansfield ISD. Beautiful foyer with vaulted ceilings throughout.Brand new carpet in all bedrooms along with beautiful ceramic tile floors throughout house. Back porch for entertaining and spacious backyard. Brand new granite countertops in kitchen and in bathroom. Stainless steel appliances. Decorative lighting and new window coverings. Study could be fourth bedroom.Sprinkler system and security system. Community pool, playground and park walking distance. Joe Pool Lake Close. Easy access to Fort Worth or Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive have any available units?
4405 Emerald Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive have?
Some of 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Emerald Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4405 Emerald Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

