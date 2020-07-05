4405 Emerald Leaf Drive

Amenities

This is a Stunning 3 bedroom and study in the highly desired Mansfield ISD. Beautiful foyer with vaulted ceilings throughout.Brand new carpet in all bedrooms along with beautiful ceramic tile floors throughout house. Back porch for entertaining and spacious backyard. Brand new granite countertops in kitchen and in bathroom. Stainless steel appliances. Decorative lighting and new window coverings. Study could be fourth bedroom.Sprinkler system and security system. Community pool, playground and park walking distance. Joe Pool Lake Close. Easy access to Fort Worth or Dallas.