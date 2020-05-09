All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated October 5 2019 at 6:59 AM

4305 Old Grove Drive

4305 Old Grove · No Longer Available
Location

4305 Old Grove, Mansfield, TX 76063
Lowes Farm

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with three living areas plus a media room is sure to please. The open spacious floorplan is perfect for entertaining. When you walk though the home you feel like you are away from neighbors as the wall of windows open to a tree line rather than neighbors. Kitchen is equipped with a fantastic gas range plus way more than can list. You don't want to miss this opportunity. Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 Old Grove Drive have any available units?
4305 Old Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 Old Grove Drive have?
Some of 4305 Old Grove Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 Old Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Old Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 Old Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4305 Old Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 4305 Old Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4305 Old Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 4305 Old Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 Old Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 Old Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 4305 Old Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4305 Old Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 4305 Old Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 Old Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4305 Old Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

