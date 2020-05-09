4305 Old Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking garage media room

This amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with three living areas plus a media room is sure to please. The open spacious floorplan is perfect for entertaining. When you walk though the home you feel like you are away from neighbors as the wall of windows open to a tree line rather than neighbors. Kitchen is equipped with a fantastic gas range plus way more than can list. You don't want to miss this opportunity. Ready for immediate move in.