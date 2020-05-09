4305 Old Grove Drive

This amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with three living areas plus a media room is sure to please. The open spacious floorplan is perfect for entertaining. When you walk though the home you feel like you are away from neighbors as the wall of windows open to a tree line rather than neighbors. Kitchen is equipped with a fantastic gas range plus way more than can list. You don't want to miss this opportunity. Ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
