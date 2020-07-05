All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 18 2019 at 2:50 PM

4302 Mulligan Avenue

4302 Mulligan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4302 Mulligan Avenue, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home with plenty of room for entertaining. Oversized kitchen with vaulted ceilings and sleek granite countertops. Kitchen opens up to inviting family room. Master suite is downstairs with his and hers vanities and a large walk in closet. Three bedrooms upstairs and a bonus living area. This gorgeous property won't last long! Pets welcome.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 Mulligan Avenue have any available units?
4302 Mulligan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4302 Mulligan Avenue have?
Some of 4302 Mulligan Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 Mulligan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4302 Mulligan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 Mulligan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4302 Mulligan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4302 Mulligan Avenue offer parking?
No, 4302 Mulligan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4302 Mulligan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 Mulligan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 Mulligan Avenue have a pool?
No, 4302 Mulligan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4302 Mulligan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4302 Mulligan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 Mulligan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4302 Mulligan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

