Fantastic Floorplan In Lowes Farm! You will love this open floorplan which includes 4 bedrooms 2bathrooms. Home Split bedroom arrangement. Spacious kitchen opens to the living room, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry, and 42-inch cabinets. Lovely neighborhood with a community pool for those hot summer days and Mansfield IS. Landlord needs two years lease agreement.