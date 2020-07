Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Wonderful Executive Home on Mansfield National Golf Course with a pool. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath is in the highly sought after LakeRidge HS District. Open floor plan, excellent for entertaining. Relax and enjoy the Tesas sunsets from the pool or sitting on the back patio. Master bedroom suite is downstairs, large walk-in closet. All other bedrooms are up.