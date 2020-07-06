All apartments in Mansfield
3509 Weyburn Drive

3509 Weyburn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3509 Weyburn Dr, Mansfield, TX 76084

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home is MOVE-IN READY and is located in the NEW Somerset subdivision in Mansfield, conveniently located near highways 287 & 360. Yes, it is in the highly sought out MISD and just a few minutes from eating, shopping and entertainment. This lovely home offers a very spacious floor plan, split bedrooms, a mud room, a multi-purpose computer desk area right off the kitchen, a large kitchen island, and so much more. Come see it TODAY and make this your family's new home; it's ready and waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Weyburn Drive have any available units?
3509 Weyburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 Weyburn Drive have?
Some of 3509 Weyburn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Weyburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Weyburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Weyburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3509 Weyburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 3509 Weyburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Weyburn Drive offers parking.
Does 3509 Weyburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Weyburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Weyburn Drive have a pool?
No, 3509 Weyburn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Weyburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3509 Weyburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Weyburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 Weyburn Drive has units with dishwashers.

