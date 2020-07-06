3509 Weyburn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home is MOVE-IN READY and is located in the NEW Somerset subdivision in Mansfield, conveniently located near highways 287 & 360. Yes, it is in the highly sought out MISD and just a few minutes from eating, shopping and entertainment. This lovely home offers a very spacious floor plan, split bedrooms, a mud room, a multi-purpose computer desk area right off the kitchen, a large kitchen island, and so much more. Come see it TODAY and make this your family's new home; it's ready and waiting for you!