Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
3503 Weyburn Dr
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:39 AM

3503 Weyburn Dr

3503 Weyburn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3503 Weyburn Dr, Mansfield, TX 76084

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Gorgeous and newly built home in the stunning subdivision of Somerset. Inviting entry with extended foyer and tile throughout. Grey neutral paint tones and tons of natural light give this home a bright and vibrant feel. Spacious kitchen boasts granite countertops, oversized kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and decorative lighting. Large living area with backyard views. Private master suite offers double sinks, garden tub and walk in closet. 4 spacious bedrooms, plus office nook. **pets case by case** $250 pet deposit & $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet ** $200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 Weyburn Dr have any available units?
3503 Weyburn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3503 Weyburn Dr have?
Some of 3503 Weyburn Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3503 Weyburn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3503 Weyburn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 Weyburn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3503 Weyburn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3503 Weyburn Dr offer parking?
No, 3503 Weyburn Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3503 Weyburn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3503 Weyburn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 Weyburn Dr have a pool?
No, 3503 Weyburn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3503 Weyburn Dr have accessible units?
No, 3503 Weyburn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 Weyburn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3503 Weyburn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

