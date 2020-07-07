34 Shady Valley Court

Amenities

Perfect home for those seeking a quiet neighborhood in Mansfield! The kitchen, which is open to the dining and living areas, comes complete with stove/oven and dishwasher. The carpeted living room has a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter days. One of the baths is off the hall and the other is conveniently connected to the master bedroom. The spacious laundry is off the hall. Come by and take a look at what could be your new home!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,145



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.