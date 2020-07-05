33 Shady Valley Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect home for those seeking a quiet neighborhood in Mansfield! This 2-bed, 2-bath home for rent has an open floor plan. The back yard is surrounded by a wooden fence.



The kitchen, which is open to the dining and living areas, comes equipped with a stove/oven. The carpeted living room has a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter days. The main bath features a dual vanity, and the spacious laundry room is off the hall.



Come by and take a look at what could be your new home!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 9/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.