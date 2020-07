Amenities

Charming craftsman home in the middle of all the action downtown Mansfield!! This home is a 5 minute WALK from Mellow Mushroom, Twisted Root, TWO breweries, multiple other restaurants, candy shops, ice cream shops, multiple boutiques, an outdoor concert venue and tons of other cool stuff. If you want to live in a nice home that has a walk-able night life then this is the place for you!!