Mansfield, TX
313 Londonderry Lane
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:43 AM

313 Londonderry Lane

313 Londonderry Lane · No Longer Available
Mansfield
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

313 Londonderry Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
A rare rental opportunity in the sought after Oakview Estates subdivision. Community offers a swimming pool, playground, jogging path and a walking trail by the green belt. This beautiful and spacious home comes with 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bath, and 2 living rooms. Master suite is downstairs with garden tub and separate shower. 3 bedrooms, game room and loft are upstairs. Backyard has a mature tree for shades, flagstone walkways and a covered patio. HOA fee is covered with rent. Carpet replaced in 2017. HVAC units replaced in 2016. Mansfield ISD!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Londonderry Lane have any available units?
313 Londonderry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Londonderry Lane have?
Some of 313 Londonderry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Londonderry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
313 Londonderry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Londonderry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 313 Londonderry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 313 Londonderry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 313 Londonderry Lane offers parking.
Does 313 Londonderry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Londonderry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Londonderry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 313 Londonderry Lane has a pool.
Does 313 Londonderry Lane have accessible units?
No, 313 Londonderry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Londonderry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Londonderry Lane has units with dishwashers.

