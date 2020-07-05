313 Londonderry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

A rare rental opportunity in the sought after Oakview Estates subdivision. Community offers a swimming pool, playground, jogging path and a walking trail by the green belt. This beautiful and spacious home comes with 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bath, and 2 living rooms. Master suite is downstairs with garden tub and separate shower. 3 bedrooms, game room and loft are upstairs. Backyard has a mature tree for shades, flagstone walkways and a covered patio. HOA fee is covered with rent. Carpet replaced in 2017. HVAC units replaced in 2016. Mansfield ISD!!!