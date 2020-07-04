3106 Poplar Hill Trail

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Tons of space- In sought out Mansfield ISD!! First floor boasts 2 living rooms and 2 dinning room areas, master bedroom with ensuite bathroom that has a jetted tub. First floor also has another bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs has a great media or play room, 3 more bedrooms and another bathroom. Easy to maintain yard, with sprinklers. Neighborhood has an amazing pool and lots of fun stuff for the family of any size. With all the shopping and restaurants close by there is something for everyone!