Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Spacious three bedroom, three and one half bath condo with over 1700 square feet of living space. Quiet tree covered setting in Horseshoe Bay. The master bedroom and bath are on the main level. Large open living, dining, kitchen area on the first floor. Enjoy the community pool and tennis courts. Ready for move in. Sorry, no pets.