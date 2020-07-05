All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

3015 Scenic Glen Drive

3015 Scenic Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3015 Scenic Glen Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AN ABSOLUTE DOLLHOUSE! This home has it all! NEWER Granite Countertops in kitchen and ALL bathrooms. NEWER flooring throughout home. BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances in kitchen. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. NEWER carpet in bedrooms. Large covered patio overlooks BEAUTIFUL landscaped backyard. Family room has upgraded vinyl plank wood look flooring and nice gas fireplace. The kitchen includes granite countertops, upgraded Stainless Steel appliances and light fixtures. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas. Full Automatic sprinkler system. Great location next to hospital and close to schools. Zoned for Mansfield High School. Short walk to schools. MISD. HURRY!! THIS WILL GO FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 Scenic Glen Drive have any available units?
3015 Scenic Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 Scenic Glen Drive have?
Some of 3015 Scenic Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 Scenic Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Scenic Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Scenic Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3015 Scenic Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 3015 Scenic Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3015 Scenic Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 3015 Scenic Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 Scenic Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Scenic Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 3015 Scenic Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3015 Scenic Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3015 Scenic Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Scenic Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 Scenic Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

