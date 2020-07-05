3015 Scenic Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AN ABSOLUTE DOLLHOUSE! This home has it all! NEWER Granite Countertops in kitchen and ALL bathrooms. NEWER flooring throughout home. BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances in kitchen. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. NEWER carpet in bedrooms. Large covered patio overlooks BEAUTIFUL landscaped backyard. Family room has upgraded vinyl plank wood look flooring and nice gas fireplace. The kitchen includes granite countertops, upgraded Stainless Steel appliances and light fixtures. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas. Full Automatic sprinkler system. Great location next to hospital and close to schools. Zoned for Mansfield High School. Short walk to schools. MISD. HURRY!! THIS WILL GO FAST!