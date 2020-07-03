3007 Rustic Meadow Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Ready! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is conveniently located near schools, restaurants, entertainment, hospital, and major highways making your commute quick and easy. Split bedrooms and galley style kitchen with breakfast nook. Living area is spacious with a corner fireplace. The back yard has landscaping that lends itself to privacy, and a large patio with a pergola! Truly a cute home in a wonderful location...so hurry and call for a showing because we know this one will be snatched up quickly!