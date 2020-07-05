All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated September 18 2019 at 2:54 AM

2707 Saint Maria Drive

2707 St Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2707 St Maria Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Also available Rent to own.
Can't Miss Absolutely Fabulous Double Story with Grand entry to Enlarge Foyer area to House. Featuring 5 Bedrooms and 4 full Bathrooms, 54' x 36' feet concrete Patio for great outdoor activities. Downstairs office can be used as Mother in Law Suite. Currently being used as Office. All Flooring is Marble Tiles, Laminate and Wood. Gorgeous Formal Living and Dining Areas, Along with large Kitchen with Island, granite Counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. along with breakfast bar and family Dining. Huge Family Room with GAS Fireplace. High rise Ceilings. Along with Spiral Staircase that Follows upstairs to Huge Game room, and 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths, One being Jack and Jill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Saint Maria Drive have any available units?
2707 Saint Maria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 Saint Maria Drive have?
Some of 2707 Saint Maria Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Saint Maria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Saint Maria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Saint Maria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Saint Maria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2707 Saint Maria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Saint Maria Drive offers parking.
Does 2707 Saint Maria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Saint Maria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Saint Maria Drive have a pool?
No, 2707 Saint Maria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Saint Maria Drive have accessible units?
No, 2707 Saint Maria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Saint Maria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Saint Maria Drive has units with dishwashers.

