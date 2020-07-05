2707 Saint Maria Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking

Also available Rent to own.

Can't Miss Absolutely Fabulous Double Story with Grand entry to Enlarge Foyer area to House. Featuring 5 Bedrooms and 4 full Bathrooms, 54' x 36' feet concrete Patio for great outdoor activities. Downstairs office can be used as Mother in Law Suite. Currently being used as Office. All Flooring is Marble Tiles, Laminate and Wood. Gorgeous Formal Living and Dining Areas, Along with large Kitchen with Island, granite Counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. along with breakfast bar and family Dining. Huge Family Room with GAS Fireplace. High rise Ceilings. Along with Spiral Staircase that Follows upstairs to Huge Game room, and 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths, One being Jack and Jill.