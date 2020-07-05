2701 Shilo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 4-2.5-2 in Mansfield! Beautiful engineered wood floors, Rainsoft filtration system throughout, spacious rooms, granite countertops, 3 living, 2 dining, huge backyard & so much more! Entry opens to two rooms. On the right you will find the Formal; on the left, a cozy living space. The tiled family room is open to the expansive kitchen w desirable granite, mosaic backsplash, walk-in pantry, desk area & views to the backyard. Upstairs you will find a 3rd living area & all bedrooms including the private master suite w a 12x5 WI closet plus his & hers vanities. Utility w sink & storage, nice secondaries w additional storage, great backyard for entertaining w room to run. 1 small pet under 30 lbs. considered.