Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:57 AM

2701 Shilo Court

2701 Shilo Court · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Shilo Court, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 4-2.5-2 in Mansfield! Beautiful engineered wood floors, Rainsoft filtration system throughout, spacious rooms, granite countertops, 3 living, 2 dining, huge backyard & so much more! Entry opens to two rooms. On the right you will find the Formal; on the left, a cozy living space. The tiled family room is open to the expansive kitchen w desirable granite, mosaic backsplash, walk-in pantry, desk area & views to the backyard. Upstairs you will find a 3rd living area & all bedrooms including the private master suite w a 12x5 WI closet plus his & hers vanities. Utility w sink & storage, nice secondaries w additional storage, great backyard for entertaining w room to run. 1 small pet under 30 lbs. considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Shilo Court have any available units?
2701 Shilo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Shilo Court have?
Some of 2701 Shilo Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Shilo Court currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Shilo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Shilo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 Shilo Court is pet friendly.
Does 2701 Shilo Court offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Shilo Court offers parking.
Does 2701 Shilo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Shilo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Shilo Court have a pool?
No, 2701 Shilo Court does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Shilo Court have accessible units?
No, 2701 Shilo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Shilo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Shilo Court has units with dishwashers.

