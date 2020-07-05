2615 Hardwood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed

Absolutely beautiful home in The Trails subdivision of Mansfield! This 4-bedroom, 2 bath home features an open-concept living area, wood flooring, corian countertops in kitchen, 2 dining areas, a patio, and lots of space for growing family! The neighborhood includes a swimming pool and walking trails, Mansfield ISD school district! The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.