All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 2420 Ravenwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
2420 Ravenwood Court
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:38 PM

2420 Ravenwood Court

2420 Ravenwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2420 Ravenwood Court, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
HALF DUPLEX IN PRIME CENTRAL MANSFIELD LOCATION!! Private, Quiet, No backdoor neighbors. 1 STORY. Great Condition. Open & Covered Patios. Large Master bedroom. Natural light from bright windows in living area & dining areas. Cul de sac lot to community park & pond area with fountain. Oil bronze fixtures throughout. Black appliances. Oversized separate laundry room. 2in blinds. Storm doors. Bring your decorating ideas. Backyard wooden deck. THIS IS A MUST SEE !! IT WILL GET LEASED FAST . . . .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Ravenwood Court have any available units?
2420 Ravenwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 Ravenwood Court have?
Some of 2420 Ravenwood Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Ravenwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Ravenwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Ravenwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Ravenwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2420 Ravenwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Ravenwood Court offers parking.
Does 2420 Ravenwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Ravenwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Ravenwood Court have a pool?
No, 2420 Ravenwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Ravenwood Court have accessible units?
No, 2420 Ravenwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Ravenwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2420 Ravenwood Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary