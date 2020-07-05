2420 Ravenwood Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

HALF DUPLEX IN PRIME CENTRAL MANSFIELD LOCATION!! Private, Quiet, No backdoor neighbors. 1 STORY. Great Condition. Open & Covered Patios. Large Master bedroom. Natural light from bright windows in living area & dining areas. Cul de sac lot to community park & pond area with fountain. Oil bronze fixtures throughout. Black appliances. Oversized separate laundry room. 2in blinds. Storm doors. Bring your decorating ideas. Backyard wooden deck. THIS IS A MUST SEE !! IT WILL GET LEASED FAST . . . .