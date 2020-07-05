2407 Wood River Parkway

Amenities

Newer 2 story townhome in Mansfield ISD. Kitchen has stove and built in microwave and tiled counter to den. The large den has wood flooring and kitchen and wet areas have ceramic tile. Yard is fenced. Back yard is fenced and nice. Tenant mows back and HOA mows the front. The community has a school, playground and lake. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. New photos soon.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.