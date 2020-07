Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly gym fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Beautifully maintained family home in a well established neighborhood. Very close to schools, shopping and highway 287. This home has a huge kitchen with gas island stove, built in desk and large breakfast area. This home has nice sized bedrooms including a large master suite with a 16x12 sitting area that can function as a nursery or exercise room. Ready to move in! No aggressive dogs or pets over 50lbs allowed. $50 application fee