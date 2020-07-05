2204 Windcastle Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home in Walnut Hills Addition. Hand scraped wood floors throughout. Roomy office located at the front of the home with french doors for quiet and privacy while working. Could also be used as a playroom or extra living room. 2 expansive living areas, one which also allows dining. Second living area is open to kitchen which includes granite counters, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Master bedroom has two large walk-in closets. Master is split from other bedrooms. Backyard has a porch and is shaded by mature trees. Front yard is beautifully landscaped. YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Only requirement is for tenants to water.