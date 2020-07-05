All apartments in Mansfield
2204 Windcastle Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2204 Windcastle Drive

2204 Windcastle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Windcastle Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home in Walnut Hills Addition. Hand scraped wood floors throughout. Roomy office located at the front of the home with french doors for quiet and privacy while working. Could also be used as a playroom or extra living room. 2 expansive living areas, one which also allows dining. Second living area is open to kitchen which includes granite counters, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Master bedroom has two large walk-in closets. Master is split from other bedrooms. Backyard has a porch and is shaded by mature trees. Front yard is beautifully landscaped. YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Only requirement is for tenants to water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Windcastle Drive have any available units?
2204 Windcastle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Windcastle Drive have?
Some of 2204 Windcastle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Windcastle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Windcastle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Windcastle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2204 Windcastle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2204 Windcastle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Windcastle Drive offers parking.
Does 2204 Windcastle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Windcastle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Windcastle Drive have a pool?
No, 2204 Windcastle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Windcastle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2204 Windcastle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Windcastle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Windcastle Drive has units with dishwashers.

