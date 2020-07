Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful Custom Home with Hardwood Looking Flooring, Nice Clean Carpet, Granite Countertops, Ceramic Tile, and a Wonderful Pool in the back yard. This home is a Must see with a Large Living Area, A Split Master Bedroom, Upstairs Gameroom with half bath, Formal Dining Area. All of this in a Great Location, this is a Flawless Home for a Low Price!