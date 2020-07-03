205 Bayberry Drive

Amenities

Mansfield ISD. This home has massive front and back porch in Villages At Spring Lake community. The 4th bedroom can be used as a study or 4th bedroom. Master bedroom has separate shower, spacious closet. Open concept kitchen with granite counter top with custom cabinetry. Large, open backyard with plenty of space for back porch. This is a Bloomfield home with lots of windows with plenty of natural light. Please verify school and HOA facilities. Property is available for immediate move in. Application Fee is $55 for each adult, application can be by CashApp, Venmo, PayPal or Zelle. Laminate floor were installed in living area and 4th room in July 2019.