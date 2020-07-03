All apartments in Mansfield
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
205 Bayberry Drive
Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:23 PM

205 Bayberry Drive

205 Bayberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

205 Bayberry Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
The Villages At Spring Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Mansfield ISD. This home has massive front and back porch in Villages At Spring Lake community. The 4th bedroom can be used as a study or 4th bedroom. Master bedroom has separate shower, spacious closet. Open concept kitchen with granite counter top with custom cabinetry. Large, open backyard with plenty of space for back porch. This is a Bloomfield home with lots of windows with plenty of natural light. Please verify school and HOA facilities. Property is available for immediate move in. Application Fee is $55 for each adult, application can be by CashApp, Venmo, PayPal or Zelle. Laminate floor were installed in living area and 4th room in July 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Bayberry Drive have any available units?
205 Bayberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Bayberry Drive have?
Some of 205 Bayberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Bayberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Bayberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Bayberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 Bayberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 205 Bayberry Drive offer parking?
No, 205 Bayberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 205 Bayberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Bayberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Bayberry Drive have a pool?
No, 205 Bayberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 205 Bayberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Bayberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Bayberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Bayberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

