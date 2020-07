Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious corner lot home, zoned for the acclaimed Mansfield ISD. Come check out this four bedroom, two bathroom house and make it your new home! Fourth bedroom could be used as an office. ***New roof to be installed this weekend April, 10th***