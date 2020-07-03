All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:41 AM

2 Fern Oak Court

2 Fern Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

2 Fern Oak Court, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

Great floorplan, spacious 4 bedroom including new vinyl plank wood look flooring and fresh paint with tons of extras. Large open living, formal dining and breakfast nook, split bedrooms. Large master with full bath including separate shower, garden tub, double vanities, and walk in closet. Covered back patio, full lawn sprinklers and fenced back yard. Excellent schools. Must see.
Stop, Look and Lease with Self Showing Lockbox!! Lots of home for the price. Utility Reduction Program to help save money on monthly expenses.
Application for each adult 18 years or older with $45 fee. Administration fee of $150 to be paid upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Fern Oak Court have any available units?
2 Fern Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Fern Oak Court have?
Some of 2 Fern Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Fern Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 Fern Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Fern Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 2 Fern Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2 Fern Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 2 Fern Oak Court offers parking.
Does 2 Fern Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Fern Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Fern Oak Court have a pool?
No, 2 Fern Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 2 Fern Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 2 Fern Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Fern Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Fern Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.

