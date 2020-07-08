All apartments in Mansfield
1911 Cancun Drive

Location

1911 Cancun Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New flooring for bedrooms installed May 2020. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 dining areas, open concept kitchen. Mansfield ISD. Close to all schools. Newer AC, newer garage door, laminate floors in all areas. Good sized bedrooms with closets, spacious master bedroom closet, separate shower area in master bathroom. Application Fee is $55 per adult, app fees are non refundable, pet will be considered on case by case basis. App fee can be paid by Zelle, Venmo, CashApp or PayPal. No smokers, no housing vouchers, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

