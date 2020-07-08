1911 Cancun Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New flooring for bedrooms installed May 2020. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 dining areas, open concept kitchen. Mansfield ISD. Close to all schools. Newer AC, newer garage door, laminate floors in all areas. Good sized bedrooms with closets, spacious master bedroom closet, separate shower area in master bathroom. Application Fee is $55 per adult, app fees are non refundable, pet will be considered on case by case basis. App fee can be paid by Zelle, Venmo, CashApp or PayPal. No smokers, no housing vouchers, no Section 8.