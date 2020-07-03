1905 Wahoo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mansfield ISD! Stylish residence, charming house in a quiet neighborhood. This property has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a welcoming kitchen plus a dining area. Large open kitchen area. Fenced backyard with covered back porch. Wood flooring in most areas, decorated light fixtures. The property is conveniently located close to schools and shopping areas. App Fee is $55 per adult, please use TAR application form.Pet will be considered subject to pet agreement and pet deposit. Backyard photos did not show back porch, back porch was only recently installed recently.