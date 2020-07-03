All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1905 Wahoo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1905 Wahoo Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1905 Wahoo Drive

1905 Wahoo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1905 Wahoo Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mansfield ISD! Stylish residence, charming house in a quiet neighborhood. This property has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a welcoming kitchen plus a dining area. Large open kitchen area. Fenced backyard with covered back porch. Wood flooring in most areas, decorated light fixtures. The property is conveniently located close to schools and shopping areas. App Fee is $55 per adult, please use TAR application form.Pet will be considered subject to pet agreement and pet deposit. Backyard photos did not show back porch, back porch was only recently installed recently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Wahoo Drive have any available units?
1905 Wahoo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Wahoo Drive have?
Some of 1905 Wahoo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Wahoo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Wahoo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Wahoo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Wahoo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Wahoo Drive offer parking?
No, 1905 Wahoo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Wahoo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Wahoo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Wahoo Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 Wahoo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Wahoo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 Wahoo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Wahoo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Wahoo Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary