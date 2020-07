Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

This cute country Acres home located in highly desired Mansfield ISD is MOVE IN READY! Open floor plan with split master that has huge garden tub & separate shower! Lightly lived in home with kitchen and breakfast room open to the living room. Split bedrooms with nice sized secondary bedrooms. Just minutes to restaurants, shopping and major highways! Hurry this one won't last!!!