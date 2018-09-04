1701 Treasure Cay Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Country Meadows in a highly sought after Mansfield ISD. The property is available immediately, laminate flooring in living areas, spacious yard, corner lot with extra side yard. Open kitchen, master bathroom has separate shower. Extra dining room which next to kitchen which can be used as study or dining area. Lots of windows with plenty of natural lights. Close distance to schools. Please use TAR Application Form, application fees can be paid electronically using Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, Cash App. App Fee is $55 per adult. Pet Deposit is $250 to $300 per pet depending on size.