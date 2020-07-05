All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:52 PM

17 Brook Arbor Court

17 Brook Arbor Court · No Longer Available
Location

17 Brook Arbor Court, Mansfield, TX 76063
The Arbors of Creekwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful brick 2 story situated in Mansfield ISD on a quiet cul-de-sac! Close proximity to Oliver Nature Park, shopping, schools, and the highway! Stunning entry way with gorgeous wood flooring, warm neutral colors, elegant formal dining room and den! Gourmet kitchen with stylish backsplash, and island, cozy breakfast nook, granite and an abundant amount of cabinet and counter space. Master suite includes dual sinks, extra large vanity, separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet! Backyard oasis perfect for hot summer weather with a private pool and oversized lawn great for entertaining!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Brook Arbor Court have any available units?
17 Brook Arbor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Brook Arbor Court have?
Some of 17 Brook Arbor Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Brook Arbor Court currently offering any rent specials?
17 Brook Arbor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Brook Arbor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Brook Arbor Court is pet friendly.
Does 17 Brook Arbor Court offer parking?
No, 17 Brook Arbor Court does not offer parking.
Does 17 Brook Arbor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Brook Arbor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Brook Arbor Court have a pool?
Yes, 17 Brook Arbor Court has a pool.
Does 17 Brook Arbor Court have accessible units?
No, 17 Brook Arbor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Brook Arbor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Brook Arbor Court does not have units with dishwashers.

