Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1603 Bertram Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1603 Bertram Dr.

1603 Bertram Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Bertram Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1603 Bertram Dr. Available 04/15/19 COMING SOON! Mansfield: Beautifully updated four bedroom, two bathroom with large yard. - 1603 Bertram is conveniently located in North West Mansfield, with easy access to Highway 237 and downtown Mansfield, schools, shopping and services. This former model house has been extensively updated, with beautiful, easy to maintain wood look flooring throughout, designer paint tones, bright white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and more!

The spacious, light filled kitchen features granite counter tops, white tile backsplash, dining area and pantry. Just off the kitchen is the inside laundry room, with additional cabinet and counter space. The formal living and dining rooms are just off of the kitchen. Both get great natural light and have vaulted ceilings, making them feel wonderfully spacious. The living room has a wood burning fireplace.

All of the four bedrooms are nicely sized, each with a ceiling fan. The master suite has an en suite bathroom with dual sink vanity, walk in shower, and garden tub, as well as a large closet. The hall bathroom has an oversized vanity and shower over tub.

The large backyard is fully fenced, and features a covered patio. Two car garage. Single story house.

1603 Bertram is in an established neighborhood with lighted streets, brick mail boxes, and low traffic. The location of this house on on the edge of the neighborhood, making it quick to get in and out. Walking distance to elementary, intermediate and high schools. Near Mary Jo Sheppard Elementary, Donna Sheppard Intermediate & Mansfield Legacy High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

(RLNE3849475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Bertram Dr. have any available units?
1603 Bertram Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 Bertram Dr. have?
Some of 1603 Bertram Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Bertram Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Bertram Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Bertram Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Bertram Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Bertram Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Bertram Dr. offers parking.
Does 1603 Bertram Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Bertram Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Bertram Dr. have a pool?
No, 1603 Bertram Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Bertram Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1603 Bertram Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Bertram Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 Bertram Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

