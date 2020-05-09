Amenities

1603 Bertram Dr. Available 04/15/19 COMING SOON! Mansfield: Beautifully updated four bedroom, two bathroom with large yard. - 1603 Bertram is conveniently located in North West Mansfield, with easy access to Highway 237 and downtown Mansfield, schools, shopping and services. This former model house has been extensively updated, with beautiful, easy to maintain wood look flooring throughout, designer paint tones, bright white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and more!



The spacious, light filled kitchen features granite counter tops, white tile backsplash, dining area and pantry. Just off the kitchen is the inside laundry room, with additional cabinet and counter space. The formal living and dining rooms are just off of the kitchen. Both get great natural light and have vaulted ceilings, making them feel wonderfully spacious. The living room has a wood burning fireplace.



All of the four bedrooms are nicely sized, each with a ceiling fan. The master suite has an en suite bathroom with dual sink vanity, walk in shower, and garden tub, as well as a large closet. The hall bathroom has an oversized vanity and shower over tub.



The large backyard is fully fenced, and features a covered patio. Two car garage. Single story house.



1603 Bertram is in an established neighborhood with lighted streets, brick mail boxes, and low traffic. The location of this house on on the edge of the neighborhood, making it quick to get in and out. Walking distance to elementary, intermediate and high schools. Near Mary Jo Sheppard Elementary, Donna Sheppard Intermediate & Mansfield Legacy High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



