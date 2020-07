Amenities

Conveniently located near highways 287, 360, 67 and 20. Beautiful 1 acre lot with horse stable and chickens coupe availability. 10X12 deck off of the back of the home, storage shed in back, great trees and shade in both the front and back yards, bring your horses and other pets to enjoy this property!