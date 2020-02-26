1420 Cowtown Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on meticulously maintained lot in Remington Ranch. Gorgeous ceramic tile floors and neutral colors throughout. Open concept floor plan. Living room boasts vaulted ceilings, large picture windows, and a stacked stone- wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has tons of storage, granite counter tops, SS appliances, and tile back splash. Dining room has double window seats and decorative lighting. Large master with high ceilings and french doors into en-suite. Master bathroom has garden tub, separate shower & huge walk in closet. All bedrooms are a good size. Backyard has uncovered back patio & wooden privacy fence.