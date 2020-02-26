All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:49 PM

1420 Cowtown Drive

1420 Cowtown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Cowtown Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on meticulously maintained lot in Remington Ranch. Gorgeous ceramic tile floors and neutral colors throughout. Open concept floor plan. Living room boasts vaulted ceilings, large picture windows, and a stacked stone- wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has tons of storage, granite counter tops, SS appliances, and tile back splash. Dining room has double window seats and decorative lighting. Large master with high ceilings and french doors into en-suite. Master bathroom has garden tub, separate shower & huge walk in closet. All bedrooms are a good size. Backyard has uncovered back patio & wooden privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Cowtown Drive have any available units?
1420 Cowtown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Cowtown Drive have?
Some of 1420 Cowtown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Cowtown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Cowtown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Cowtown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Cowtown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1420 Cowtown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Cowtown Drive offers parking.
Does 1420 Cowtown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Cowtown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Cowtown Drive have a pool?
No, 1420 Cowtown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Cowtown Drive have accessible units?
No, 1420 Cowtown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Cowtown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Cowtown Drive has units with dishwashers.

