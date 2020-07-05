All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1324 Piedmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1324 Piedmont Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:50 AM

1324 Piedmont Drive

1324 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1324 Piedmont Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer single story duplex in community with schools, walking trails and pond. , Ceramic in all wet areas. 2 inch blinds and some ceiling fans. Kitchen has nice black stove and microwave with tiled counters. Utility room with extra space for frig. Fenced yard with wrought iron fencing and greenbelt in back. Sprinklers. HOA mows front yard. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee and can use credit card. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
1324 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Piedmont Drive have?
Some of 1324 Piedmont Drive's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Piedmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
No, 1324 Piedmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1324 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1324 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1324 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Piedmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary