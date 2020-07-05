1324 Piedmont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newer single story duplex in community with schools, walking trails and pond. , Ceramic in all wet areas. 2 inch blinds and some ceiling fans. Kitchen has nice black stove and microwave with tiled counters. Utility room with extra space for frig. Fenced yard with wrought iron fencing and greenbelt in back. Sprinklers. HOA mows front yard. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee and can use credit card. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

