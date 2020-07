Amenities

This beautiful home is located in Mansfield ISD and offers many modern upgrades including paint, floors granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Living room offers large open concept with floor to ceiling 2 sided fire place, 2 dinning rooms, Back yard deck over looks a greenbelt. This is a very clean modern Home at a fair price that wont last long! Apply today.