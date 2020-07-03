1306 Brookfield Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Large 4 bedroom home in desirable family friendly Walnut Creek Valley in a great part of Mansfield! GREAT LOCATION, MANSFIELD HIGH!!! Open floor plan, with split bedrooms and lots of living space in this one. Two separate living spaces provide tons of space for the family. The Master Suite has tons of closet space with dual sinks. Office space in the back part of the home for privacy. Storage shed in back for extra storage, a wrap around backyard with a wood deck with plenty of space for outside entertaining, and a dog run on the side of the home. This one will not disappoint, come see before it's gone!