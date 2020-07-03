All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:35 PM

1306 Brookfield Lane

1306 Brookfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Brookfield Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
dog park
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Large 4 bedroom home in desirable family friendly Walnut Creek Valley in a great part of Mansfield! GREAT LOCATION, MANSFIELD HIGH!!! Open floor plan, with split bedrooms and lots of living space in this one. Two separate living spaces provide tons of space for the family. The Master Suite has tons of closet space with dual sinks. Office space in the back part of the home for privacy. Storage shed in back for extra storage, a wrap around backyard with a wood deck with plenty of space for outside entertaining, and a dog run on the side of the home. This one will not disappoint, come see before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Brookfield Lane have any available units?
1306 Brookfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 Brookfield Lane have?
Some of 1306 Brookfield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Brookfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Brookfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Brookfield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Brookfield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Brookfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Brookfield Lane offers parking.
Does 1306 Brookfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Brookfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Brookfield Lane have a pool?
No, 1306 Brookfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Brookfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 1306 Brookfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Brookfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Brookfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

