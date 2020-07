Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Extra large wooded lot, close to schools, hospital, assisted living facilities. House has split master, gigantic utility room with sink and space for addl refrigerator. Covered patio with brick enclosure. Pets on a case by case basis this property wont last long! $65 application fee for anyone over the age of 18 and $157.00 admin fee with 1 months deposit due after being approved for property.