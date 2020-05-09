All apartments in Mansfield
1208 Brookfield Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1208 Brookfield Lane

1208 Brookfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Brookfield Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is $500 off first full month’s rent for January 2019 if moved in by December 20, 2018, so call today for an application.

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and a shaded lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence and a large patio are for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and a has ample amounts of open communal living spaces for making long-lasting memories and entertaining. Additionally, the closets are all spacious in the cozy bedrooms, and the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and lots of beautiful, all-white cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

