1205 Glen Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

CLEANED, CUTE, AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS. No wasted space in this adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in desirable Mansfield ISD. Easy Access to Hwy 287. Close to Shops, Entertainment. New VINYL PLANK FLOORING installed throughout the home. Updated Painting. Good Sized Living Area with Wood burning Fire Place. OPEN to Kitchen and Dining Area. Master Bedroom with its own Bath and Walk In Closet. Ceiling Fans. Window Blinds. Access to the back yard is from door located in the 3rd Bedroom. Full Size one car garage with area for Full Size washer and dryer. App Fee $50 per Adult. Copy of DL and 2 Recent Pay Stubs. Pets on a Case by Case Basis. Tenant or Agent to verify Rm Sizes, schools, etc