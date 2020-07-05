All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM

1205 Glen Creek Drive

1205 Glen Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Glen Creek Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CLEANED, CUTE, AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS. No wasted space in this adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in desirable Mansfield ISD. Easy Access to Hwy 287. Close to Shops, Entertainment. New VINYL PLANK FLOORING installed throughout the home. Updated Painting. Good Sized Living Area with Wood burning Fire Place. OPEN to Kitchen and Dining Area. Master Bedroom with its own Bath and Walk In Closet. Ceiling Fans. Window Blinds. Access to the back yard is from door located in the 3rd Bedroom. Full Size one car garage with area for Full Size washer and dryer. App Fee $50 per Adult. Copy of DL and 2 Recent Pay Stubs. Pets on a Case by Case Basis. Tenant or Agent to verify Rm Sizes, schools, etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Glen Creek Drive have any available units?
1205 Glen Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Glen Creek Drive have?
Some of 1205 Glen Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Glen Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Glen Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Glen Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Glen Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Glen Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Glen Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1205 Glen Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Glen Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Glen Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1205 Glen Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Glen Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Glen Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Glen Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Glen Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

