Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN REady!!! Cute and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Mansfield! This home has new flooring throughout and fresh paint! Large living area with vaulted ceilings and brick, wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters, nice appliances and breakfast bar overlooking dining area. Big fenced back yard with covered patio that's perfect for entertaining! Spacious master suite has walk-in closet. This home is a MUST SEE!