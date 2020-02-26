116 N Willow Street N

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

READY FOR A QUICK MOVE IN!~BEAUTIFUL 1 STORY 3-2-2 WITH 2 DINING-OPTIONAL FRONT STUDY FOR LEASE IN MANSFIELD minutes to Elementary School,two large Parks,New Shops,Dining plus Hospital & Medical~Lrg tiled Eat-in Kitchen with double ovens,smooth electric Cooktop,Built-in Microwave & custom drawer pull outs*Spacious Living with Brick W-B Fireplace,Beamed Ceiling & a back wall of windows with views of huge backyard,covered back Patio,custom wood Storage Bldg,BBQ Pit & Magnolia Tree*Extensive Engineered wood & tiled floors*All Bedrooms have walk-in Closets & Master has a 2 sink vanity,separate Tub & Shower*Extended front driveway & more!~1 PET ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS*NO SMOKING & NO SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS ACCEPTED