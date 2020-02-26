All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 116 N Willow Street N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
116 N Willow Street N
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:37 PM

116 N Willow Street N

116 North Willow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

116 North Willow Street, Mansfield, TX 76063
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
READY FOR A QUICK MOVE IN!~BEAUTIFUL 1 STORY 3-2-2 WITH 2 DINING-OPTIONAL FRONT STUDY FOR LEASE IN MANSFIELD minutes to Elementary School,two large Parks,New Shops,Dining plus Hospital & Medical~Lrg tiled Eat-in Kitchen with double ovens,smooth electric Cooktop,Built-in Microwave & custom drawer pull outs*Spacious Living with Brick W-B Fireplace,Beamed Ceiling & a back wall of windows with views of huge backyard,covered back Patio,custom wood Storage Bldg,BBQ Pit & Magnolia Tree*Extensive Engineered wood & tiled floors*All Bedrooms have walk-in Closets & Master has a 2 sink vanity,separate Tub & Shower*Extended front driveway & more!~1 PET ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS*NO SMOKING & NO SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 N Willow Street N have any available units?
116 N Willow Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 N Willow Street N have?
Some of 116 N Willow Street N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 N Willow Street N currently offering any rent specials?
116 N Willow Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 N Willow Street N pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 N Willow Street N is pet friendly.
Does 116 N Willow Street N offer parking?
Yes, 116 N Willow Street N offers parking.
Does 116 N Willow Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 N Willow Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 N Willow Street N have a pool?
No, 116 N Willow Street N does not have a pool.
Does 116 N Willow Street N have accessible units?
No, 116 N Willow Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 116 N Willow Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 N Willow Street N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary