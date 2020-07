Amenities

Awesome 4 bedroom, 3 bath, formal living, dining, family room with in-ground pool! Island kitchen with breakfast area and skylight. Fabulous Master suite with private entry to the pool-spa area. Enjoy the Pergola and in-ground pool in the backyard oasis! Pool Service is included! Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout home. All information to be independently verified.