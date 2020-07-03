All apartments in Mansfield
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1112 Saint Andrews Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

1112 Saint Andrews Drive

1112 Saint Andrew's Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Saint Andrew's Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
You're going to love this beautiful home in the established Walnut Creek Estates and highly sought after Mansfield school district. This 4 bed 3 bath home with custom built-ins throughout has a unique floor plan, spacious bedrooms, and custom tile. Spend your time cooking in the spacious kitchen with great cabinet storage, double oven, and huge wrap around breakfast bar! Or enjoy the beautiful views in your solarium backing up to the Walnut Creek golf course. Use all the great extra space in this 2 story, 3 car garage home to create your own game room, workouts space, home office, or even fifth bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Saint Andrews Drive have any available units?
1112 Saint Andrews Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Saint Andrews Drive have?
Some of 1112 Saint Andrews Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Saint Andrews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Saint Andrews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Saint Andrews Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Saint Andrews Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1112 Saint Andrews Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Saint Andrews Drive offers parking.
Does 1112 Saint Andrews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Saint Andrews Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Saint Andrews Drive have a pool?
No, 1112 Saint Andrews Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Saint Andrews Drive have accessible units?
No, 1112 Saint Andrews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Saint Andrews Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Saint Andrews Drive has units with dishwashers.

