1112 Saint Andrews Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

You're going to love this beautiful home in the established Walnut Creek Estates and highly sought after Mansfield school district. This 4 bed 3 bath home with custom built-ins throughout has a unique floor plan, spacious bedrooms, and custom tile. Spend your time cooking in the spacious kitchen with great cabinet storage, double oven, and huge wrap around breakfast bar! Or enjoy the beautiful views in your solarium backing up to the Walnut Creek golf course. Use all the great extra space in this 2 story, 3 car garage home to create your own game room, workouts space, home office, or even fifth bedroom.