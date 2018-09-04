All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated February 22 2020

11 Bahama Court

11 Bahama Court · No Longer Available
Location

11 Bahama Court, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is a must see! Nice and well maintained 4 bedrooms home located in a well established Mansfield neighborhood. Easy access to I-287. The home is nearby couples of MISD schools, shopping strips on I187-157-Debbie ln and restaurants, hospitals nearby. The dine in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. Deep Sink and large side x side Refrigerator. The open concept high ceiling from the kitchen to the living room is very inviting with a cozy, corner fireplace. House has carved wood flooring. The split floor plan is perfect for a family. Garage is x-large for work shop space with ceiling light and fan. Bahama street has less drive-thru traffic. Master closet and bath is huge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Bahama Court have any available units?
11 Bahama Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Bahama Court have?
Some of 11 Bahama Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Bahama Court currently offering any rent specials?
11 Bahama Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Bahama Court pet-friendly?
No, 11 Bahama Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 11 Bahama Court offer parking?
Yes, 11 Bahama Court offers parking.
Does 11 Bahama Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Bahama Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Bahama Court have a pool?
No, 11 Bahama Court does not have a pool.
Does 11 Bahama Court have accessible units?
No, 11 Bahama Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Bahama Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Bahama Court has units with dishwashers.

