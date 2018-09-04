11 Bahama Court

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home is a must see! Nice and well maintained 4 bedrooms home located in a well established Mansfield neighborhood. Easy access to I-287. The home is nearby couples of MISD schools, shopping strips on I187-157-Debbie ln and restaurants, hospitals nearby. The dine in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. Deep Sink and large side x side Refrigerator. The open concept high ceiling from the kitchen to the living room is very inviting with a cozy, corner fireplace. House has carved wood flooring. The split floor plan is perfect for a family. Garage is x-large for work shop space with ceiling light and fan. Bahama street has less drive-thru traffic. Master closet and bath is huge.