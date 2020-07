Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Great rental property in a desirable neighborhood and school district.

3.2.2 Front entry double car garage. This home offers access to community pool and playground.

This property has open floor plan, large living area with fireplace, open dining with galley kitchen, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with master bedroom split, office or can be used for formal dining and a large fenced backyard. This home has a large master bath separate shower and tub with a large walk in master closet.