1012 Hazelwood Drive

This 3-bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in highly sought-after Mansfield neighborhood

features an in-ground pool and bonus room along with vaulted ceilings, a clean modern two-

tone paint scheme and wood look and ceramic flooring throughout. Amenities include a wood

burning fireplace, laundry room, large closets and ceiling fans in the den and all bedrooms. The

home includes a fenced back yard with a beautiful pool and bonus room to enjoy those long hot

Texas days. Located in quiet Walnut Creek close to Mansfield schools and shopping. This one will

go fast!!!