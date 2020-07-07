All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:53 AM

1012 Hazelwood Drive

1012 Hazelwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Hazelwood Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This 3-bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in highly sought-after Mansfield neighborhood
features an in-ground pool and bonus room along with vaulted ceilings, a clean modern two-
tone paint scheme and wood look and ceramic flooring throughout. Amenities include a wood
burning fireplace, laundry room, large closets and ceiling fans in the den and all bedrooms. The
home includes a fenced back yard with a beautiful pool and bonus room to enjoy those long hot
Texas days. Located in quiet Walnut Creek close to Mansfield schools and shopping. This one will
go fast!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Hazelwood Drive have any available units?
1012 Hazelwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Hazelwood Drive have?
Some of 1012 Hazelwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Hazelwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Hazelwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Hazelwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Hazelwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1012 Hazelwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Hazelwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1012 Hazelwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Hazelwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Hazelwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1012 Hazelwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1012 Hazelwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1012 Hazelwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Hazelwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Hazelwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

