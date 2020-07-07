1012 Hazelwood Drive

Amenities
This 3-bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in highly sought-after Mansfield neighborhood
features an in-ground pool and bonus room along with vaulted ceilings, a clean modern two-
tone paint scheme and wood look and ceramic flooring throughout. Amenities include a wood
burning fireplace, laundry room, large closets and ceiling fans in the den and all bedrooms. The
home includes a fenced back yard with a beautiful pool and bonus room to enjoy those long hot
Texas days. Located in quiet Walnut Creek close to Mansfield schools and shopping. This one will
go fast!!!